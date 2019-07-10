Major roadworks at Fishbourne Lane: Over three phases to avoid disruption

Claire shares this latest news on behalf of Island Roads. Ed

Island residents are being reminded that the first phase of a major road improvement scheme is due to start on Fishbourne Lane next week.

The work to Fishbourne Lane, one of the key gateway roads to the Isle of Wight, will see the road reconstructed and resurfaced in three phases either side of the main summer holiday period to avoid peak travel periods.

The phases of work

The duration of the entire scheme is ten weeks, but this is phased to avoid work during the school summer holidays and ensuring that road closures are kept to a minimum with work under temporary traffic signals at other times. Phasing as follows:

Phase 1: Monday 15 July to Friday 19 July (one week before school holidays, work under temporary traffic signals, manned during daytime hours to optimise traffic flow)

Phase 2: Monday 2 September to Friday 27 September (one week outside of school holidays, work under temporary traffic signals, manned during daytime hours to optimise traffic flow)

Phase 3: Monday 30 September to Friday 1 November (five weeks, road closure night-time only, shorter shifts to assist with ferry timetable and local business and resident access).No work Saturday and Sunday nights. Wightlink have adjusted their ferry timetables to assist with the works.

Road remains open

In the initial phase, starting on 15 July, preparatory works will be undertaken from its junction with Elenors Grove to the Wightlink terminal, to ensure the area is ready for the main phase of work in the autumn.

This first phase will involve carriageway reconstruction work and will be carried out during daytime hours over a five-day period (15 to 19 July).

The road will remain open during the works using temporary, manned traffic signals to help keep traffic flowing freely along the road. While all steps are being taken to minimise disruption, delays may be possible, and people are advised to allow more time for their journeys in the surrounding area.

Residents and local businesses in the immediate vicinity of the work have been contacted ahead of the works. This follows a previous letter drop, site visits and two drop-in sessions earlier in the year at which residents were able to discuss the work and sign up for email updates during the scheme.

Ashman: Aiming to minimise disruption

Stephen Ashman, Island Roads’ service director, said:

“Fishbourne Lane has deteriorated significantly over time and this work will help address the underlying issues that have caused this and improve and upgrade the road for everyone using it. “It has not been an easy scheme to schedule, given the challenges of the road being both in a residential area and carrying a high volume of traffic flow to and from the ferry terminal and other businesses in the area, but we hope that by undertaking the scheme in three phases, we can help to minimise disruption for all concerned. “We would like to thank businesses and residents in advance for their support in enabling us to carry out these works.”

Main phase starts in September

The main phase of the reconstruction works will take place in the autumn in two phases starting Monday 2 September and due for completion by the beginning of November.

Works can be affected by external factors such as the weather and, as such, are subject to change.

Information boards on site will be kept updated to alert residents to any change in timescales and a dedicated section on the home page of Island Roads website will also provide the latest information.

Ferry users

Wightlink are also reminding customers that they need to arrive at the ferry terminal no less than 30 minutes but no more than an hour before their ferry departure time.