Meet the artist at Dazzle and Disrupt exhibition this Saturday

Now that Quay Arts Centre is open again this Saturday brings with it another good reason to head into Newport and catch the latest exhibition in the West Gallery, Dazzle + Disrupt.

Taking over three gallery spaces, Dazzle + Disrupt showcases the work of two emerging contemporary artists, Jeannie Driver and Lisa Traxler, drawing inspiration from historical Dazzle camouflage and its relationship to the Island’s maritime heritage.

Meet the artist

This Saturday, 22nd May, you will be able to chat to Lisa Traxler in the gallery between 10.30am – 12.30pm to hear about the show and her artworks.

The artists will also be launching a limited edition catalogue, with signed copies, available from Quay Arts ground floor shop.

Dazzle + Disrupt

Delayed for almost a year since the first lockdown in 2020, Dazzle + Disrupt focuses on themes of perception, disorientation and disruption, instigated through the investigation of the Dazzle phenomenon.

The new commissions form the main exhibition in the West Gallery with sculptural works, film, installations and wall murals, while the adjacent Clayden Gallery provides information on the story of Dazzle, together with the artist’s preparatory works, revealing their creative processes through sketchbooks, maquettes and research notes, as well as response works made by Gurnard Primary school.

Works in the Cafe show 2D works on paper by the Driver and Traxler – making further exploration into the line, drawing, shape and form, referencing their installation works.

Showing until 13th June

If you can’t make it along on Saturday, the exhibition continues until Sunday 13th June 2021.

Quay Arts is open seven days a week 9am to 4pm unless there is an evening show.

Image: © Julian Winslow