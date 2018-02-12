National award for Isle of Wight’s Tapnell Farm Park

Oli shares this latest news. Ed

Tapnell Farm Park fought off tough competition from around the UK to win the award for “Small Farm Attraction of the Year” at the National Farm Attractions Network (NFAN) annual conference and awards ceremony last month.

The NFAN annual awards, which are often described as the “Farm Attraction Oscars”, took place at the International Centre in Telford on 1st February, at a glittering dinner hosted by BBC Radio Shropshire presenter Carl Jones.

The best in UK farm and rural attractions

They celebrate the best in UK farm and rural attractions, where winners are recognised for championing customer service, innovation, and outstanding education.

Over 20 million visits a year are made to farm parks across the UK, enabling families and school groups to discover more about farming and food, whilst having fun.

Tapnell: “Very impressive farm park experience”

Tapnell were nominated alongside Hall Hill Farm in County Durham, Cantref Adventure Farm in Brecon, and The Pink Pig in Scunthorpe, but won the judging panel over to become the 2017 best UK farm attraction (for under 75,000 visitors).

In their comments, the judges described the Island attraction as “a very impressive farm park experience, which highlights the level of thought and attention to detail. We were greeted with a very warm smile and the smiles continued with every team member’s path we crossed.”

Praise for restaurant

Tapnell were also “Highly Commended” in the “Best Food and Beverage Award” for their Farm Park Café, coming a close second to Farmer Copleys Farm Shop and Restaurant in North Yorkshire.

Tom Honeyman Brown, Tapnell Farm Park owner said,

“It is an honour to be recognised on a national stage for our achievements at the farm, especially by the best in our business. We have achieved so much in just a few years at Tapnell, which is testament to the excellent work of our team, and the dedication and support of our visitors. “Hopefully, as we continue to expand and develop our fun-filled farm, we will find ourselves back here again in the future.”

Best Place for Family Fun

In addition to their achievements in Telford, Tapnell Farm Park also had success closer to home last week, as they landed the Myisleofwight award for “Best Place for Family Fun”, in a ceremony hosted on their own doorstep at The Cow Co Bar & Restaurant.

The Myisleofwight Awards recognise excellence amongst tourism businesses on the Isle of Wight, and are one of the few awards which are voted solely by visitors.

