National crackdown on motorists using their phones while driving

The police share details of this latest crackdown. Ed

“A moment’s inattention could mean the difference between life and death.”

That is the stark warning from officers across Hampshire and the Thames Valley who have this week joined a nationwide crackdown on those using mobile phones behind the wheel.

All too often these officers are confronted with the devastating consequences of using phones while driving and they are hoping this week of action led by the National Police Chief’s Council (NPCC) will reduce unnecessary deaths on our roads.

Roads Policing Officers from the Joint Operations Unit will be carrying out dedicated operations stopping drivers caught using their phones, issuing penalties, as well as educating motorists about the dangers of distraction.

As revealed last week following the results from Operation Tramline, too many people are still taking the risk while driving.

During that five-day operation earlier this month, which aimed at stopping distracted drivers, 137 were caught using their phones when behind the wheel.

Hampshire Constabulary’s Road Safety Sergeant Rob Heard said:

“Every day on our roads we all see people deciding to take that risk to use their mobile phone whilst driving, whether looking at a text, making and receiving calls or even surfing the internet “Doing any of these will clearly impair and distract your ability to drive a vehicle safely. “Research has shown that talking on a mobile phone can impair your ability to drive more than if you were driving whilst over the drink drive limit. “You are much less aware of what’s happening around you and fail to see road signs, maintain a proper lane position or a steady speed. “Drivers end up feeling more stressed and frustrated and are more likely to ‘tailgate’ the vehicle in front or enter unsafe gaps in traffic. “You are four times more likely to be involved in a collision whilst using a mobile phone or being distracted in a vehicle and your reactions are 50 per cent slower. “I am urging all motorists to not take that risk, a moment’s inattention can be the difference between life and death. “We have all seen the devastation caused by those who take the risks. “Please think twice before answering a call, looking at a text or browsing your phone, lets have no more innocent people lose their life. “My advice is to turn your phone off whilst driving, put it out of reach, and out of view. This way you won’t be tempted to look at it and become distracted.

It’s not worth the risk.”

The Facts

You’re four times more likely to crash if you use a mobile phone while driving

Reaction times for drivers using a phone are around 50% slower than normal driving

Even careful drivers can be distracted by a call or text – and a split-second lapse in concentration could result in a crash

Law

It’s illegal to ride a motorcycle or drive using hand-held phones or similar devices.

The rules are the same if you’re stopped at traffic lights or queuing in traffic.

It’s also illegal to use a hand-held phone or similar device when supervising a learner driver or rider.

When you can use a phone in your vehicle

If you’re the driver, you can only use your phone in a vehicle if you:

need to call 999 or 112 in an emergency and it’s unsafe or impractical to stop

are safely parked

Using hands-free devices when driving

You can use hands-free phones, sat navs and 2-way radios when you’re driving or riding. But if the police think you’re distracted and not in control of your vehicle you could still get stopped and penalised.