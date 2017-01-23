National crackdown on motorists using their phones while driving

National crackdown on motorists using their phones while drivingMonday 23rd January 2017 | By Hampshire Constabulary Filed under: Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, Police, Top story
“A moment’s inattention could mean the difference between life and death.”
That is the stark warning from officers across Hampshire and the Thames Valley who have this week joined a nationwide crackdown on those using mobile phones behind the wheel.
All too often these officers are confronted with the devastating consequences of using phones while driving and they are hoping this week of action led by the National Police Chief’s Council (NPCC) will reduce unnecessary deaths on our roads.
Roads Policing Officers from the Joint Operations Unit will be carrying out dedicated operations stopping drivers caught using their phones, issuing penalties, as well as educating motorists about the dangers of distraction.
As revealed last week following the results from Operation Tramline, too many people are still taking the risk while driving.
During that five-day operation earlier this month, which aimed at stopping distracted drivers, 137 were caught using their phones when behind the wheel.
Hampshire Constabulary’s Road Safety Sergeant Rob Heard said:
“Every day on our roads we all see people deciding to take that risk to use their mobile phone whilst driving, whether looking at a text, making and receiving calls or even surfing the internet
“Doing any of these will clearly impair and distract your ability to drive a vehicle safely.
“Research has shown that talking on a mobile phone can impair your ability to drive more than if you were driving whilst over the drink drive limit.
“You are much less aware of what’s happening around you and fail to see road signs, maintain a proper lane position or a steady speed.
“Drivers end up feeling more stressed and frustrated and are more likely to ‘tailgate’ the vehicle in front or enter unsafe gaps in traffic.
“You are four times more likely to be involved in a collision whilst using a mobile phone or being distracted in a vehicle and your reactions are 50 per cent slower.
“I am urging all motorists to not take that risk, a moment’s inattention can be the difference between life and death.
“We have all seen the devastation caused by those who take the risks.
“Please think twice before answering a call, looking at a text or browsing your phone, lets have no more innocent people lose their life.
“My advice is to turn your phone off whilst driving, put it out of reach, and out of view. This way you won’t be tempted to look at it and become distracted.
It’s not worth the risk.”
The Facts
- You’re four times more likely to crash if you use a mobile phone while driving
- Reaction times for drivers using a phone are around 50% slower than normal driving
- Even careful drivers can be distracted by a call or text – and a split-second lapse in concentration could result in a crash
Law
- It’s illegal to ride a motorcycle or drive using hand-held phones or similar devices.
- The rules are the same if you’re stopped at traffic lights or queuing in traffic.
- It’s also illegal to use a hand-held phone or similar device when supervising a learner driver or rider.
When you can use a phone in your vehicle
If you’re the driver, you can only use your phone in a vehicle if you:
- need to call 999 or 112 in an emergency and it’s unsafe or impractical to stop
are safely parked
Using hands-free devices when driving
You can use hands-free phones, sat navs and 2-way radios when you’re driving or riding. But if the police think you’re distracted and not in control of your vehicle you could still get stopped and penalised.
JohnR
I don’t know about Hampshire and Thames Valley areas, but here on the IOW it’s about time they also had a crack down on the ever increasing number of vehicles with only one headlight!regularly pass some that have been like it for weeks, not just the odd day.
Suruk the Slayer
Part of the blame for this has to be laid at the door of the motor manufacturers.
It used to be a simple, 5 minute, task to change the headlamp bulb on a car.
The other day one of the dipped beams failed on my car. The manual explained (none to clearly) that to change a headlamp bulb the entire headlamp assembly has to be removed. There are three bolts holding it in place, two are easily accessible, the 3rd is rather awkward. It states that you remove these three bolts, then extract the headlamp assembly forwards to gain access to the bulbs.
This is where you discover that you can’t remove it with the radiator grille in place, which is held in place by a number of press studs.
With the radiator grille removed its still an awkward manoeuvre to get the assembly out.
The whole process took over an hour.
This was pretty difficult on my driveway in the daylight. At night, even on your own driveway, this would be exceedingly difficult, with a high risk of losing screws and bolts.
At the roadside in the dark, nigh-on impossible.
And I believe that high-intensity “xenon” headlamps aren’t a user replaceable part on many cars, requiring a trip to the dealer to get it replaced (at quite a cost, I believe).
Colin
@ Suruk
Quite right. Csrs have become far too complicated with poor design for accessibility and servicing unless you happen to have the tools or computer to interrogate the management systems. There is little I dare to do myself for fear of damaging something else. Yes, car manufature has moved on somewhat over the years but I would like a basic car without all the frills. ABS brakes are useless on many rural roads as they kick in on the slightest bit of mud causing loss of control when I was in perfect control for the conditions.
Suruk the Slayer
If you are losing control when ABS kicks in, then you may have a fault. This should never happen.
Modern cars are, generally, far, far, safer and more reliable than those of 20 years ago, and you get a lot more car for your money, too.
But, of all the items on a car that are required by law, the statutory lighting is the one thing that can, and does, fail instantaneously (things like brakes and tyres wear slowly, so you have plenty of warning to attend to their replacement), so to make it a major operation to change a headlight is ridiculous and, IMO, should be regulated for (It should be possible to change any statutory lamp on a car in 5 minutes with no tools).
If you want a good “no frills” car, then look at the Dacia Sandero range. For under £6000 you get a very usable vehicle if you can live without electric windows and air conditioning, and put up with the 10 year old (by design) Renault engine.
Mrs Slayer has the “Laureate” version, still costing under £10k, but with all the toys, air conditioning, sat-nav and, powered by the very grunty TCE-90 turbocharged petrol engine, outperforms most small cars costing quite a bit more.
davimel
Absolutely and totally agree! I am sick to death of these idiots using main beam because they have a light out, but ignoring the fact that when they inevitably have to return to dipped headlights they have almost zero visibility! IF you can’t change a bulb (which is increasingly more difficult.. I had a PT Cruiser that required the whole bumper, inner wing assembly to be removed for ALL the front bulbs) then I suggest you find a mechanic to do it and do NOT drive at night until it is repaired! As an excuse the fact that changing a bulb is too hard is ridiculous! What next? I couldn’t repair the brakes so I drove it anyway??
These drivers, and there are a lot of them here for some reason, are inconsiderate, dangerous and selfish! It is time they were booked and had their cars issued with a repair notice before being allowed on the roads again.
Suruk the Slayer
Strictly speaking, it is illegal to drive a vehicle unless all it’s statutory lighting is in working order at any time, day or night.
Even driving it to the garage to get it fixed, or continuing to drive if a headlamp “blows” while driving, is illegal.
So some kind of compromise is required here.
Most cars have front fog lights. These do not dazzle and are, IMO, a suitable temporary “get you home” solution.
As for manufacturers making lights to difficult to change being an “excuse”? That was not my point. The “idiots” are far less likely to continue driving with lights out if they are easy to change, making the roads safer for other users.