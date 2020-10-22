New site for St Catherine’s Sixth Form

St Catherine’s School has launched a new site for its sixth form students this term.

The school has recently acquired the former primary school building on St Boniface Road, Ventnor, to create St Catherine’s College for young people with speech, language and communication needs.

Features of new building

The College will provide a dedicated space for sixth form students with a range of specialist rooms including Food Technology, ICT, Music and Science.

The site will also assist the school, which is run by a charity, to support more people in the local community with a training room and an occupational therapy room. The new site is also wheelchair accessible.

Official opening

To celebrate the opening of the new site, Paddie Collyer, a former Chair of Trustees of St Catherine’s opened the building earlier this month by cutting a ribbon held by two sixth form students across the College’s entrance.

Thompson: New site will improve students’ learning experience

Principal Sarah Thompson said,

“St Catherine’s has long since recognised that our sixth form students needed a more mature learning environment to help them transition to life beyond St Catherine’s. “As well as providing this, the new site will also benefit from state of the art equipment, which again will improve our students’ learning experience.”

Mrs Thompson continued,

“The College site will also give St Catherine’s the opportunity to grow our outreach and training services, which we have seen an increasing demand for, helping us to deliver much-needed support to more local families.”

Image: Paddie Collyer, a former Chair of Trustees cutting a ribbon held by students Adam and Reuben to open the new site joined by (from left to right) Tony Flower (St Catherine’s trustee), Sarah Thompson (Principal), Kayleigh Sparkes (Head of Sixth Form) and Linda Leminous (Project Manager)