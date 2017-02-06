New sponsors for cycle race team in 2017

Thanks to Jack for sharing this latest news from the Wightlink-Wight Mountain Cycle Race Team. Ed

Sponsors for 2017

For the 2017 season, the team is pleased to welcome leading Isle of Wight bike shop Wight Mountain on board as co-sponsor. The collaboration with a bike shop gives the team somewhere to meet before training rides, plus access to equipment and mechanical expertise.

Wightlink Ferries will continue as the team’s lead sponsor as travel to and from races off the Island is essential for the continuation of the racing team, which has already proved valuable this season as riders have made an early start to their seasons.

The team’s new race kit is currently in production and will be ready for the start of the road racing season.

Race reports

On Sunday 22nd January, three Wightlink-Wight Mountain Cycle Race Team riders travelled to Frimley Green in Surrey to race round one of the Gorrick Spring Cross Country Mountain Bike Series.

Stu Waite, Adam Holleyman and Russell Thomson were greeted with temperatures as low as minus 5.5C on arrival to the venue. As a result of the sub zero temperatures the ground was frozen solid and made the fun, already technical, twisty track a real challenge with black ice catching out many riders.

Racing in the four-lap sport category were Waite – who made a guest appearance as he usually rides road bike events – and Thomson.

Both riders enjoyed the challenging course with Waite placing 19th and Thomson 13th despite crashing on the ice and having to ride the last two laps with a broken gear shifter.

In the five-lap Expert Category, Holleyman started the race well completing the first lap in 2nd place but after also crashing, slipped back into 3rd. After a tough chase Adam re-took 2nd position on lap four and maintained it through to the finish.

All three riders were pleased to be racing again in the build up to the Natwest Island Games in June, despite the freezing weather!

The road racing season is set to start over the coming months, when riders will be regularly travelling off the Island to compete.