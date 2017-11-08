New Startup Centre planned for the Isle to Wight

This morning at the Isle of Wight’s first Digital Solent conference, OnTheWight has learned from Chris Ashman, Head of Regeneration at Isle of Wight council, that a new ‘Startup Centre’ will be created on the Island.

Many hope today’s Digital Solent event marks a positive new direction for the Isle of Wight. OnTheWight asked what will happen beyond the conference, specifically “will vital support for start-ups be provided?”

Start-up supporting Innovation Centre

Encouragingly, we heard there’s an intention to create a start-up supporting Innovation Centre. A number of locations are actively being considered for this.

The financial support from the Solent LEP is being pursued to and mentoring will be provided.

For many years the council has been keen supporters of Marine and advanced material industries. OnTheWight learnt this morning that the council will now add digital business.

An incredible opportunity

Comment: This is something that OnTheWight has long wished for the Isle of Wight.

A digital economy for the Island is an incredible opportunity. Something that can bring good Mainland-level wages to Islanders, stimulating the whole economy here.

The other market is tech companies moving here – the majority of tech people love outdoor living and the Island has this in bucket loads.

Image: goodncrazy under CC BY 2.0