No Needles: Our Flickr group ‘Picture of the Week’

It’s that time of the week when we dive into the Flickr Group Pool (which now has over 30,000 images) to choose our Flickr Group Picture of the Week.
We had loads of great fog photos shared with us last week, but we particularly love this one that Graham Caws posted to our Flickr Pool, so have made it our Picture of the Week.
It’s not often you see a photograph taken towards the Needles from Headon Warren when the Needles are not visible.
Image: © Graham Caws
Tuesday, 31st January, 2017 10:21am
By Sally Perry
