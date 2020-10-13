Number of Isle of Wight residents seeking out of work benefits in September

Figures published by the Office for National Statistics show that 5,045 people in the Isle of Wight area were claiming ‘out of work benefits’ during September 2020 – these figures also includes Universal Credit figures (see below).
That’s a fall of 265 since August 2020, when there were 5,310 claimants, and a rise of 3,000 from September 2019 (2,045 JSA claimants).
Breakdown of claimants
Of those claiming in September 2020,
- 3,105 were male
- 1,940 were female
- 10 were 16-17
- 985 were aged 18 To 24
- (550 were aged 18 To 21)
- 2,645 were aged 25 To 49
- 1,405 were aged 50+
That means 6.3% of the resident population of area aged 16-64 is claiming out of work benefits – 0.9% more than the rest of the South East (5.4%), and 0.2% less than the whole of the UK (6.5%).
