Our Island: ‘A new start for politics on the Isle of Wight’ claim those behind a new movement

Assuming we are not in a Coronavirus lockdown in May 2021, Islanders will be going to the polls to cast their votes in the Isle of Wight council elections, as well as town, parish and community council elections.

The Island Conservatives are currently in charge of policy at the council, with Dave Stewart as council leader. The former council leader David Pugh, is the Chairman of the Island Conservatives.

“Our Island”

Over the next nine months, Islanders are likely to start to see canvassing from all the political parties, plus those from a new movement called, Our Island.

Their Website states they are “not about national parties or arguments or national issues” and their aim is to field candidates from all backgrounds.

They say they are “tired of the party political infighting that has dogged the Island and its Council for so long”.

Aims of the group

The aims of the new group are:

To empower local voices.

To improve the quality of local politics by ensuring the focus is on what is best for the Isle of Wight.

To restore engagement and trust between the Island and the Council to create a Council that that works with and for Island residents and businesses

To change the way issues are considered and decisions are made so that the public and Island businesses are involved at every level

To achieve this through a new approach and a new organisation, based upon transparency and accountability.

It’s not just a matter of getting new people into County Hall but, even more importantly, the movement will seek to completely overhaul the way the Council is structured and operates.

If this sounds something you’d be interested in finding out more about visit their Website or Facebook Page.