Plans for car showroom to become furniture store

The car showroom on Lushington Hill could be replaced by a furniture store if plans are approved by the Isle of Wight Council.

The plans, submitted by Harwoods Garage, seek approval to change the showroom into a retail premise for the sale of household furniture and related bulky goods.

The company was founded by Percy Harwood in 1933 and remains family owned.

Plans for the building

However, now the building is no longer required due to a consolidation of the business and “changing requirements within the vehicles sales sector”.

The application said:

“The main aspects of sales would involve furniture, along with related goods such as home decorations – statues, artwork, antiques, clocks. “In addition to which it is anticipated there would be some incidental sales of smaller objects and home furnishings such as rugs and wallpaper.”

Internal alterations only

No significant external changes to the building are required, just internal alterations, and no extensions.

The building has a retail past, and prior to being a car salesroom it was a golfing shop.

The plans could create more jobs if the business venture is successful.

New footpath required

Island Roads has said no development should take place until a footpath as been constructed connecting the existing eastern footway and the junction with Gravel Pit Road to a nearby crossing point.

The plans are available online to be commented on until 22nd March.

This article is from the BBC’s LDRS (Local Democracy Reporter Service) scheme, which OnTheWight is taking part in. Some alterations and additions may be been made by OnTheWight. Ed