Platform One College of Music reveal ‘incredible results for the nineteenth year running’

Platform One College of Music just keeps going from strength to strength. Since opening in 1999, results have never dropped below national benchmarks and are consistently above expectations set by the government across the country.

Once again Platform One students have achieved outstanding results.

Incredible results

Thirty students achieved the full Level 3 Extended Diploma in Music, which is equivalent to taking three full A Levels. Many students exceeded challenging targets, with nine students gaining the equivalent of three straight A grades.

Elliott Parsons, Imogen Hawkins, Eilidh McCabe, Angel Sard, Dalon Scriver and Will Trasler all gained three distinction stars – this is the equivalent of three A star grades at A Level – an incredible result.

Parsons: Amazing opportunities

Student, Elliott Parsons, commented;

“My time at Platform One challenged me, but ultimately fulfilled me. “I gained confidence and self – belief, had amazing opportunities, met some great musicians, mentors and friends, and the course allowed me to develop my skills and indulge my passions. I was made up with my results.”

Constant support and encouragement

Parent, Karen Trasler, commented;

“I cannot praise the Tutors enough at Platform One for their constant support and encouragement for helping Will and the other students achieve their brilliant results, which I and I am sure the other parents are very proud of.”

Moving on to University

Fifteen students will progress to Platform One’s own BA (Hons) Commercial Music degree, which is run in partnership with the University of Chichester.

Other students have gained places at reputable universities across the UK, including Bath Spa, Winchester, West London, Southampton, Point Blank, Academy of Contemporary Music, Chichester and Brighton Institute of Modern Music.

Not just about music

Eildh McCabe has gained a position in the police force, showing that Platform One is not just about music, but also about personal and academic growth.

Pontin: Proud of each and every student

Director, David Pontin, commented,

“We are absolutely delighted with results again this year. We are proud of the achievements of each and every student. It is fantastic that all of our students will progress to their first-choice universities, with some students progressing straight into employment.”

Get in touch

If you are interested in employment in the music industry, events industry, music production and media then please get in touch.

Platform One are still taking students for September 2019. Book an appointment to discuss potential careers and look around Platform One’s incredible facilities with no pressure at all.

For more information contact admissions@platformone.org or call 01983 537550