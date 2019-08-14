Isle of Wight driver with crossbow and axes convicted of weapons offences

Hampshire Constabulary share this latest news. Ed

In October last year our officers stopped a car on Perowne Way, Sandown, which was being driven with no MOT.

The driver of the car, 45-year-old Gavin Price of Downsview, Sandown, was noticeably obstructive, and officers found out why when they searched the vehicle.

Weapons found in car

Price, who had a lock knife tucked into his belt, kept a crossbow and bolts in the boot of his car.

As we continued to search the vehicle we found hunting knives, more lock knives, axes, and a BB gun.

As a result, he was arrested and subsequently charged with weapons offences.

Found guilty

Yesterday (Tuesday 13 August), Price was found guilty at Newport Crown Court of 17 offences including possession of an imitation firearm, possession of offensive weapons and possession of bladed articles.

He has been remanded in custody and will be sentenced at Portsmouth Crown Court on 27 September.

