Refurbished dementia-friendly Shackleton Ward is up and running

People with dementia are set to benefit from a newly refurbished mental health ward at St Mary’s Hospital.

The Isle of Wight NHS Trust has officially reopened Shackleton Ward after a £200,000 refurbishment designed to create a more dementia-friendly environment.

The ward has been designed with the comfort, dignity and safety of this vulnerable group of patients in mind.

Maggie Oldham, Chief Executive at Isle of Wight NHS Trust, said:

“Shackleton Ward is now a much more comfortable environment for our patients and our team working on the ward can be proud of their surroundings. It is a real improvement for the people of the Island. “Our patients and their families rightly expect the best possible care and its improvements like this that make all the difference.”

Lesley Stevens, Director of Mental Health and Learning Disabilities, said:

“We are thrilled to have Shackleton Ward reopened and to be able to offer a much more welcoming, homely and dignified environment to Island patients. “We would like to thank Healthwatch IW for continuing to work closely with us in order to help improve our services and I would also like to thank everyone involved in this vital work to improve Shackleton Ward.”

Joanna Smith, Manager for HealthWatch Isle of Wight said:

“We are delighted that the IOW NHS Trust has implemented the recommendations we made within our Enter and View Report, following our visit to the ward in January this year. “We visited the ward again last week and were pleased to see the positive changes to the environment and to hear of the new, proactive approach to working with people with dementia which is being adopted by staff. We look forward to working with the Trust to ensure the improvements on the ward are sustained.”

The much-needed refurbishment was highlighted by a recent report from Healthwatch Isle of Wight and following an inspection by the Care Quality Commission is 2017.