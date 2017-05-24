Festival of the Sea returns to the Isle of Wight with packed programme

The Festival of the Sea returns to the Isle of Wight this summer with a jam-packed itinerary of events for all the family.

Be the first to add your thoughts in the comments section ↓

festival of the sea banner

Some of the UK’s top bloggers joined Director of Discover Ferries Bill Gibbons and CEO of Visit Isle of Wight David Thornton in the new Signature Lounge on board Red Osprey to launch the countdown to the Isle of Wight Festival of the Sea last week.

The bloggers were briefed about the Island’s main themes and campaigns and introduced to new festivals taking place this summer, including Isle of Wight Pride (15th July), and the Isle of Wight Festival of Running (2nd to 4th June).

The Isle of Wight’s annual Festival of the Sea this year sets sail on 23rd June for a voyage that will last until 9th July, and with the range of nautical festivities – including a pirate festival on golden sands, delicious seafood fresh off the boat, and spectacular yachting extravaganzas featuring thousands of boats.

Celebrating the Island’s maritime history
Now in its fifth year, the Festival of the Sea was created by Visit Isle of Wight (VIOW) to celebrate the Island’s maritime history, heritage and holiday appeal.

Some of the highlights are listed on Events OnTheWight.

For details of other Festival of the Sea events, visit the Visit Isle of Wight Website.

Wednesday, 24th May, 2017 11:49am

By

ShortURL: http://wig.ht/2fjH

Filed under: Featured, Island-wide, Isle of Wight News, What's On

Print Friendly

.

Any views or opinions presented in the comments below are solely those of the author and do not represent those of OnTheWight.

Add comment

Jobs OnTheWight

What readers say

See latest comments ...
Find lots more Isle of Wight Events ... and add your own events *for FREE!*