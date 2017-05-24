Some of the UK’s top bloggers joined Director of Discover Ferries Bill Gibbons and CEO of Visit Isle of Wight David Thornton in the new Signature Lounge on board Red Osprey to launch the countdown to the Isle of Wight Festival of the Sea last week.

The bloggers were briefed about the Island’s main themes and campaigns and introduced to new festivals taking place this summer, including Isle of Wight Pride (15th July), and the Isle of Wight Festival of Running (2nd to 4th June).

The Isle of Wight’s annual Festival of the Sea this year sets sail on 23rd June for a voyage that will last until 9th July, and with the range of nautical festivities – including a pirate festival on golden sands, delicious seafood fresh off the boat, and spectacular yachting extravaganzas featuring thousands of boats.

Celebrating the Island’s maritime history

Now in its fifth year, the Festival of the Sea was created by Visit Isle of Wight (VIOW) to celebrate the Island’s maritime history, heritage and holiday appeal.

Some of the highlights are listed on Events OnTheWight.

For details of other Festival of the Sea events, visit the Visit Isle of Wight Website.