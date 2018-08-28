Robert Thompson featured in new ‘Great British Chefs’ Cookbook

In the same month that Isle of Wight chef, Robert Thompson, celebrates the third birthday of his restaurant in Newport, he reveals that his recipes have been included in the Great British Chefs Cookbook.

The 120 recipes in the book are a combination of canapés, starters, mains, desserts and petits fours and are divided into the following chapters: Britain’s Culinary Masters, Flavours of Europe, Flavours of the World, Classic British & Pub Food, Modern British and New Wave.

Classic British

Robert’s recipes feature in the ‘Classic British and Pub Food’ category, among the likes of Jeremy Lee, Richard Corrigan, Geoffrey Smeddle, Frances Atkins, Galton Blackiston, Josh Eggleton, James Mackenzie, Emily Watkins and Dominic Chapman.

120 recipes

The book includes 120 detailed, thoroughly-tested recipes from sixty incredible chefs. To help you understand what the finished dish should look like, every recipe is accompanied with a beautiful colour photo.

According to the team at Great British Chefs, all 120 recipes featured in the book are achievable in the home kitchen and without complicated equipment!

Congratulations to Robert for being selected to take part.