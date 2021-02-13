Roundup of scams for Isle of Wight residents to be aware of

Here is a roundup of scams that have come to light this week and are of concern.

Please be very wary of any unsolicited phone calls, emails and texts and remember NEVER click on links in any messages.

Range of new scams

Trading Standards have received reports of some common scams doing the rounds again –

Phone calls purporting to be from Microsoft saying that there is a problem with your computer/laptop and that it had been hacked and infected and they would need to “block it”. They will offer lots of information and assurances that they are genuine but as we all know – Microsoft will never contact you to tell you there is a problem. This is a SCAM – hang up and if you can block the number.



saying that there is a problem with your computer/laptop and that it had been hacked and infected and they would need to “block it”. They will offer lots of information and assurances that they are genuine but as we all know – Microsoft will never contact you to tell you there is a problem. This is a SCAM – hang up and if you can block the number. Scam Texts and Calls purporting to be HMRC . Sometimes they will indicate that you are entitled to a refund, other times they can be particularly intimidating accusing you of owing money and threatening arrest if you don’t do what they say. Both are SCAMS – the HMRC will never contact you in this way.



. Sometimes they will indicate that you are entitled to a refund, other times they can be particularly intimidating accusing you of owing money and threatening arrest if you don’t do what they say. Both are SCAMS – the HMRC will never contact you in this way. It seems that there are still scam mailings being received, be wary of an opportunity that seems “too good to be true” such as investment opportunities, lotteries that you haven’t entered and inheritances from long distant relatives in foreign countries – These will all be SCAMS – bin them or shred them.

Report scams

Remember scam texts can be forwarded to 7726 and phishing emails to [email protected]

Report scams online: Action Fraud or on the phone: 0300 123 2040.

Share this information

Finally, we ask if anyone has a vulnerable relative friend or neighbour, they think might benefit from this information, please can they share it with them – it could save them from falling victim to one of these, or any other scam.

News shared by Isle of Wight council press office, in their own words. Ed

Image: Reno Laithienne under CC BY 2.0