Rydabus: Step back to a bygone age with a vintage bus ride this weekend

The Isle of Wight Bus and Coach Museum, based in Ryde, is delighted to introduce Rydabus: a vintage Bus Running weekend offering transport enthusiasts and members of the public alike the opportunity to re-live bus operations from a bygone age.

There are a huge number of different types of buses to ride on and further ones to see standing.

The event takes place on Saturday and Sunday 20th and 21st May 2017, when a network of free bus services, similar to those seen in and around Ryde in the 1960s, 70s and 80s will be operated using preserved buses and coaches, many of which are typical of the types used in the area during that period.

How much does it cost?

All rides on vintage buses operating services 3, 6, 6B, 7 and 20 are completely free of charge, with buses being loaded on a first come, first served basis. Please be aware that vintage buses cannot carry standing passengers.

To enable visitors to make the most of their day, we recommend that you purchase a special event Programme which includes full details of all routes, timetables, vehicle workings and information about all operational and static display buses and coaches.

Historic Ryde Tour

The Historic Ryde Tour will be operated by vehicles that are fully licensed to carry paying passengers. Fares for these tours are:

For a single passenger: £2.50 per person per single tour For a family group (maximum 2 adults plus unlimited children): £5 per group per single tour.

The Depot, Park Road, Ryde PO33 2BE

Find out more by visiting the Museum’s Website.

Location map

View the location of this story.