Ryde Academy: GCSE results for 2017

Nat shares this latest GCSE news from Ryde Academy. Ed

We are pleased with our results and exceptionally proud of our students, most of whom made really good progress throughout their time here.

59% of students achieved 4+ in English and 57% in Maths. 46% of students got 4+ in English and Maths.

71% of subjects have improved from last year.

Above national average in Chemistry, Biology, Physics, Core Science, Dance, French and Health and Social Care.

Joy Ballard, Principal, said

“Our average grade has improved from being a D to a C which we are delighted with and shows that across the school all children are making better progress. Although we are celebrating our results today we know we can do even better. “We would like to wish all our students all the best for the future and encourage them to continue to #ShineBright.”

