Sail Aid UK announces Hurricane Irma Relief Fundraising Dinner

Peta shares this latest update from Sail Aid UK. Ed

The Sail Aid UK (SAUK) Hurricane Irma Relief Fundraising Dinner will take place on the evening of Saturday 11th November on the ‘Flight Deck’ at Land Rover BAR, the home of the British America’s Cup Team, in Old Portsmouth, Hampshire.

An evening of fabulous entertainment

The Fundraiser, with Adventurer and Broadcaster Hannah White offering her services as Mistress of Ceremonies, will be a Black Tie/Loud Shirt gathering with many high profile sailing names already pledging their support for the cause including Sir Ben and Lady Georgie Ainslie, Ian Walker, Shirley Robertson, Sam Davies, Andy Beadsworth and Helena Lucas amongst others.

The evening promises loads of fabulous entertainment, a Silent as well as a Live auction, a Raffle and the entire evening stacks up to be a truly memorable occasion with plenty of fun and fundraising and an opportunity for the sailing community to unite.

Channelling funds to specific projects

The funds raised will be channelled towards helping support the relief effort for the regeneration and reconstruction of communities in those British territories in the Caribbean that have been most severely hit by the recent spate of hurricanes. These include, but are not limited to, the islands of the BVI, Antigua and Barbuda and Anguilla.

The funds will be allocated to specific projects based on various criteria set out by the trustees, with a key focus being on supporting the communities that are dependant on the sea and watersports for their livelihood and social wellbeing.

Lifeline for projects

There are numerous projects that will need supporting which are not being covered by insurance.

It is vital that these projects are given a lifeline for the ongoing re-development of what has been a vibrant part of the Caribbean in order to protect and save the very soul of what so many love about the beautiful islands.

SAUK ‘Action Stations’ fund

The formation of the Sail Aid UK charity is already underway. Meanwhile, the organisers are planning to link a Virgin Money Giving page from the SAUK Facebook platform to allow for more immediate donations to be made to the SAUK ‘Action Stations’ fund.

The November fundraising event is then the main launch initiative that kick-starts a longer-term plan to help the islanders rebuild their lives, their businesses and their economies.

Will take years to rebuild

Speaking on behalf of the Sail Aid UK team that has been responsible for setting up this initiative, which has already attracted an impressive amount of support through its own network of contacts and a ‘hit the ground running’ social media campaign, international yachtsman Philippe Falle said:

“The UK sailing community pledges to support the Caribbean victims of the 2017 hurricanes which have completely destroyed entire islands. “It will take years to rebuild a part of the world that so many of us enjoy both professionally and for our leisure activities.”

He continued,

“Sail Aid UK strives to support that process and this exciting fundraising dinner with many sailing celebrities and stars already committed to supporting it gives everyone focus. “Please like and share our Facebook Page to keep updated and don’t miss out on the opportunity to give something back to the communities that give us so much pleasure year after year.”

Image: © The nightly Nanny Cay Community meeting. Photo courtesy of Nanny Cay