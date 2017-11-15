Sandham Gardens to be leased to The Needles Park owner by Sandown Town Council

This in from Heritage Great Britain, the owner and operator of The Needles Landmark Attraction – Ed.

Heritage Great Britain, the owner and operator of The Needles Landmark Attraction, Snowdon Mountain Railway and Land’s End, has agreed a 50-year lease with Sandown Town Council to develop Sandham Gardens.

A public consultation takes place later this month where the public will be given an opportunity to feed in to the process which will form the Heritage Great Britain masterplan to regenerate the site.

Allan Leech, CEO of Heritage Great Britain, said:

“We are working in partnership with the town council to enhance the gardens with a range of quality activities and leisure based additions to enhance the visitor experience. “There has been a lack of investment in recent years in some areas of Sandown Bay and we will be spending a significant amount of time and money to look at developing the site and to make a start in enhancing Sandown Bay as a better destination for Islanders and tourists.

Cllr Wayne Whittle, Cabinet Member for Regeneration and Business Development, Isle of Wight Council said:

“For many years Sandown has been passed over by investors so we welcome this partnership with Heritage Great Britain, which already has a proven track record of operating one of the Island’s premier attractions and some of the UK’s best loved landmarks. “They are committed to keeping the gardens open and accessible for everyone to enjoy in the future and we are confident a regenerated Sandham Gardens will provide a boost and attract more investment to other parts of the town.”

A consultation event for people to give their views takes place on 21st November at Browns Family Golf & Café on Yaverland Road in Sandown.

