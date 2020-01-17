Seven Christ the King College students receive offers from Oxford or Cambridge

The Sixth Form at Christ the King College has more to celebrate this week as a record-breaking number of university applicants were successful in securing offers from elite UK universities.

Seven Christ the King College applicants have achieved offers from Oxford or Cambridge as listed below:

Edward Clark, Economics and Management at Oxford

Ben Sanderson, Classics at Oxford

Ben Holdsworth, Biology at Oxford

Katie Hessey, Medicine at Oxford

Sophie Westhorpe, Psychology and Linguistics at Oxford

Lauren McLaughlin, Classics at Cambridge

Dominika Baerova, Classics at Cambridge

Oxbridge offers 11.6% of CtK university applicants

Roughly 60 Christ the King College students applied to university this year, so those with offers from Oxbridge represent 11.6% of their applicants. To have seven successful applicants from such a small cohort of students is both significant and exciting for the college.

Furthermore, the regions of Southampton and Portsmouth are listed as among the places in the country where particularly few students from mainstream schools achieve places at either of these universities.

Conway-Hughes: “Many very high quality applicants”

The Head of Sixth Form, Hayley Conway-Hughes, notes,

“It is wonderful to be celebrating the success of these students today and indeed the close of the UCAS cycle for 2020. We had many very high quality applicants this year and it is extremely exciting to see so many getting the offers they rightly deserve. “Often people have the impression that high quality education can only be found off the Island; again I hope this serves to reassure our community that we do have top quality provision on the Isle of Wight. There is clear proof of that right here at Christ the King.”

Baerova: “It has been an amazing experience”

Dominika Baerova (Classics at Cambridge) said,

“Christ the King College has provided me with exceptional support in my application to Cambridge for which I am very grateful. It has been an amazing experience!”

Rigorous application process

The students are to be especially congratulated as the application process for entry to Oxford or Cambridge is extremely rigorous. It includes not only the application, but often the submission of additional materials. Most courses require the candidate to undertake an admissions test and others require the submission of essays or research tasks.

GCSE grades are scrutinised and shortlisted students have to attend multiple interviews, often over three days, at the University’s site. The quality of information advice and guidance the students receive is of paramount importance to their chances of success. The Sixth Form team at Christ the King College is extremely experienced and skilled in this area.

The college also acts as ‘HUB School’ for Oxbridge outreach work where students from across the Island are invited to information events across the year. All of the hard work has paid off for these seven and they have rightly been celebrating with friends and family.

Clark: “A really challenging process”

Edward Clark (Economics and Marketing at Oxford) says,

“It was a really challenging process and it was a privilege to even be considered. To be successful is amazing and I can’t wait to start the course. “Everyone who applied from Christ the King deserved a place, unfortunately, competition is fierce and anyone who didn’t quite make it should still be very proud.”

Westhorpe: “Teachers go above and beyond”

Sophie Westhorpe (Psychology & Linguistics at Oxford) adds,

“I would like to thank everyone who has supported me over the years, both at primary school and those at Christ the King. “Teachers consistently go above and beyond what they are paid to do and I am very grateful.”

Sanderson: “CtK inspired me to reach for lofty goal”

Ben Sanderson stated,

“I would not have had the opportunity to have even got close to an Oxford offer without the incredible support team at Christ the King, who have inspired me to reach for such a lofty goal. “This attitude has helped to bridge the gap between the seven of us and the Oxbridge dream we’ve all striven for throughout our academic life. It’s a testament to the whole school. A special mention must be given to Mr Hare who has given countless hours on all of our Personal Statements, Interview prep and other valuable insights into the Oxbridge Process.”

McLaughlin: “Overjoyed at everyone’s success”

Lauren McLaughlin also thanked the college, saying,

“I am so thankful to all the support that I received from Christ the King throughout this process and am overjoyed at everyone’s success.”

Ward: “Well-rounded leaders in a number of areas”

Head of School, Nora Ward, said,

“I continue to be inspired by the exceptional students here at Christ the King, and am grateful to them and their families for the dedication they have given to their studies. “I believe that our students are successful for a number of reasons here at Christ the King we aspire to excellence, both inside the classroom and out. “The students celebrated with these offers are well-rounded leaders in a number of areas and have taken opportunities to develop their talents.”

