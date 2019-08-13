Sign up today for the Age UK Isle of Wight Powder Run

Elisha shares this latest news on behalf of Age UK Isle of Wight. Ed

Run through the colours of the Age UK Isle of Wight rainbow, as their popular Powder Run returns again for 2019!

Local charity Age UK Isle of Wight (Age UKIW) are calling for fundraisers of all ages and all abilities to take on their fun-filled 2K colour course this September.

Get covered in every colour of the rainbow as you run (or walk!) your way around their family friendly, fully accessible colour course, hosted by Porchfield Cricket Club on Saturday 7th September starting from 2pm.

The Powder Run is part of Porchfield Cricket Club’s annual ‘Fun Day’, which will offer dogshows, funfair games, bouncy castle, bake sale, bbq, skittles, stalls and much more.

Elisha Leachman, Age UKIW’s Fundraising Manager, said:

“We are so excited for this year’s Powder Run! We have made our colour course even bigger and better and we hope people will join us in running (or walking!) through our rainbow of powder, whilst helping to raise some much-needed funds your local Isle of Wight charity. Every penny we raise stays on the Island to support our older Islanders to love later life.”

How to enter

Entry to the Powder Run is £10 for Adults, £5 for Children (13 or under), small sponsorship is welcomed.

Every pre-registered participant gets a rainbow pack and a medal of completion.

Register today

To register today, visit the Website / Facebook @AgeUKIW.

For more information about our Powder Run or Age UK Isle of Wight, contact the Fundraising Department by calling: (01983) 301343 or email: fundraising@ageukiw.org.uk.

The Powder Run is kindly sponsored by NFU Mutual, Red Squirrel Property Ltd, Cottages.com, Medina Construction Ltd, Wheelers Solicitors, InShape IOW, Wight Computers and Go Internet.