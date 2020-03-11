Studying History at Uni this year? £1,000 grant available, but deadline looming

Jacque Gazzard for Isle of Wight Historical Association has been in touch with details of support for Island history students.

Any student from the Isle of Wight who has a place to study History at University in 2020 may apply for a bursary of up to £1,000 towards the cost of a special project, books, travel or other related expenses.

Ask your History Teacher for further information and download the application form.

Closing date for applications is 3rd April 2020.

Wednesday, 11th March, 2020 12:41pm

