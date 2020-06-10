Could the Bigbelly rubbish-crushing solar-powered bins be the answer to overflowing bins?

With the recent problems of overflowing bins at beaches following busy beach days, could these new Bigbelly Bins installed across Southampton be the answer?

The new bins, which crush rubbish and tell when they need emptying, have now been installed across Southampton.

The 25 solar power bins are available at different locations across the city including Bitterne, Ocean Village and the city centre as part of a trial which aims to curb litter.

What is a “Bigbelly” bin?

The so-called “Bigbelly” bins are enclosed units containing sensors which activate a compactor mechanism to crush the rubbish when needed. City bosses said this maximises the capacity of the bins.

The bins also contain smart technology that informs the depot when the bins need emptying.

Reducing number of collections being made

Southampton City Council, which has unveiled the scheme, said the new bins will reduce the number of collections being made, vehicles on the road and miles being driven while employees who currently collect waste from litter bins will have their time freed up to focus on other street cleansing duties.

How long the trial will be on for is yet to be disclosed but civic chiefs said that after the pilot is complete, a further city wide roll-out will be considered.

Waste completely contained

The authority said the bins are enclosed with the waste being completely contained.

Civic chiefs said this will keep wind-blown litter off the streets.

Advertising potential

The bins are supplied by Egbert H Taylor Co. The council said the new solar power compactor bins have also display panels featuring the council’s new anti-littering campaign artwork aimed at encouraging residents to dispose of litter properly.

The city council also said the display panels on the sides of the units are available for advertisers to secure an income stream for the council.

