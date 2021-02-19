The Guardian launch podcast mini-series about the Freshwater Five

The Guardian’s flagship daily news podcast, Today in Focus, has launched a new mini series about the story of the Freshwater Five; a group of five fishermen who, over a decade ago, were sentenced to a total of 104 years in prison after £53m of cocaine was discovered floating in Freshwater Bay off the Isle of Wight. All five men have always maintained their innocence.

Taking listeners inside the story

Freshwater, a new five-part mini series from the award-winning Today in Focus podcast, takes listeners inside the story, exploring the case in detail across five consecutive days, beginning today (Friday 19th February) and concluding next Tuesday (23rd February).

Presented by the Guardian’s Anushka Asthana, the series was partly recorded on location on the Isle of Wight and features interviews with Daniel Payne and Scott Birtwhistle — two of the convicted men currently out of prison on licence — and their lawyer Emily Bolton, director of Appeal.

The mini series will play out on Today in Focus ahead of a new hearing at the Court of Appeal next week, as reported by News OnTheWight yesterday.

Asthana: A deep delve

Anushka Asthana, presenter of Today in Focus, said,

“It has been fascinating to delve deep into one of the biggest drug convictions in British history — understanding why a jury convicted the Freshwater Five and following their years-long attempt to clear their names.”

Bennett: Engaging storytelling

Christian Bennett, executive editor for multimedia journalism, Guardian News and Media, said,

“The Guardian has always approached audio journalism in new and interesting ways, with engaging storytelling, immersive sound design and high-quality production. “Our Freshwater mini series delivers on all this, offering Today in Focus listeners a detailed look at a fascinating story across five consecutive days, expertly told and put together by the brilliant Anshuka Asthana and the hugely talented Today in Focus team.”

Today in Focus is available on theguardian.com/audio, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Acast or the podcast app of your choice.

News shared by Guardian News and Media in their own words. Ed