The mystery of where water that usually flows down the cascade has gone is solved

Thanks to the investigative work of Ventnor councillor, James Toogood and Stan Hayden (from John O’Conner Grounds Maintenance), water is once again flowing down Ventnor’s cascade.

Where has the water gone?

Residents raised concerns last week when the flow of water became restricted and eventually stopped on the iconic Ventnor cascade.

Jim and Steph Toogood set about trying to work out what had happened amid fears from residents about where the water might be diverting to.

Natural spring

The water that flows down the cascade comes from natural springs and some flows into the paddling pool (in the warmer months) whilst the rest feeds into the harbour.

Blockage at top of cascade

This lunchtime (Thursday) Steph Toogood reported that a blockage in one of the inspection chambers at the top of the cascade was causing the problem.

It’s believed the water was backing up into some of the culverts in the unused basement of No 13 Pier Street.

Well done to all involved for solving the mystery and getting the water flowing again.

Image: © Steph Toogood