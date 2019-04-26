This is Island Roads’ idea of having ‘re-installed the bench correctly’

The saga of the bench continues. Island Roads say they have “re-installed the bench correctly”, but can you see something wrong with this picture?

island roads reinstalled bench correctly

Yesterday OnTheWight ran an opinion piece about how Island Roads had positioned a replacement bench in the opposite direction to the view it was intended to look out at.

We got in touch with Island Roads to point out the error and explained the bench had also been installed on a severe angle – making it impossible to comfortably sit on – asking how this could have happened.

Human error
A spokesperson for Island Roads got in touch this afternoon to say,

“Unfortunately, the bench was incorrectly sited due to human error. We apologise for this and have today re-installed the bench correctly.”

Houston, there seems to be a problem
Passing the bench this afternoon, it was pleasing to see that yes, it had been rotated 180 degrees and now faces out to the great view of the beach and coastline.

However, the problem of the angle has not been addressed in the slightest. Is it really that hard to see where the problem lies?

The bench and the horizon
Really?

As a side issue, one of the four bolts used to hold the bench in place has now gone missing too.

Missing bolt

Friday, 26th April, 2019 6:59pm

By

laurentian

Are they having a laugh?

These yokels won’t notice – until they slide off the end!

Vote Up5-1Vote Down
26, April 2019 8:03 pm
