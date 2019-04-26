This is Island Roads’ idea of having ‘re-installed the bench correctly’

Yesterday OnTheWight ran an opinion piece about how Island Roads had positioned a replacement bench in the opposite direction to the view it was intended to look out at.

We got in touch with Island Roads to point out the error and explained the bench had also been installed on a severe angle – making it impossible to comfortably sit on – asking how this could have happened.

Human error

A spokesperson for Island Roads got in touch this afternoon to say,

“Unfortunately, the bench was incorrectly sited due to human error. We apologise for this and have today re-installed the bench correctly.”

Houston, there seems to be a problem

Passing the bench this afternoon, it was pleasing to see that yes, it had been rotated 180 degrees and now faces out to the great view of the beach and coastline.

However, the problem of the angle has not been addressed in the slightest. Is it really that hard to see where the problem lies?

Really?

As a side issue, one of the four bolts used to hold the bench in place has now gone missing too.