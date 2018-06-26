Unusual opportunity to hear wonderful Cello and Piano music in Ventnor

Award winning young cellist Charlotte Walker is looking forward to performing with Sally Halsey, pianist, at St Catherine’s Church, Ventnor on Thursday 5th July at 7.30pm.

In a wonderful programme in the light and airy St Catherine’s, Charlotte will play Bach’s D minor Suite for solo cello no. 2, and three other major works for cello and piano by Martinu, Prokofiev and Schumann with Sally.

Sally Halsey

Sally, who grew up in Bonchurch, and was awarded the inaugural West Wight Arts Bursary, attended Medina High School and Peter Symonds Sixth Form College in Winchester before going to music college in London.

Her summer work includes being the official accompanist for the Aboyne Cello Festival summer in Scotland (during which she will perform with many cellists including Rebecca Gilliver, principal cellist of the London Symphony Orchestra) and ‘Flutes in Tuscany’ Summer School (which includes a concert with world renowned flautist Wissam Boustany).

Charlotte Walker

Charlotte Walker is at present a student at the Royal Northern College of Music in Manchester.

She has been awarded Aboyne Cello Festival Young Artist 2018 which, as well as allowing her to attend the summer school free, also supports her by organising a number of concerts around the UK for her and her chosen pianist during the year.

Reserve your seat

Tickets for the concert at St. Catherine’s will be priced at £8 (children free) and will be available on the door.

If you would like to reserve a seat, please email Helen Foster on helen@con-brio.com or phone 01983 852 201.

