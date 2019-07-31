Ventnor Fringe Festival smashes box office records on tenth anniversary

Three cheers for all those involved with the tenth Ventnor Fringe Festival, which proved even more successful for this very special anniversary.

The Fringe team went all out to ensure a huge range of shows to appeal to all tastes, from live music to theatre, comedy to dance, talks, walks, art exhibitions and plenty of family friendly shows. What’s more, many of them taking place in unusual and wonderful venues.

Visitors fell in love with Ventnor

The weather was far kinder than it’s been in previous years and as Ventnor basked in the glorious blue skies and sunshine, many of the visiting artists declared their love for the small town on the south coast of the Isle of Wight.

London rapper, Barney Artist and Chicago-based Pysch rock band, Post Animal both told their audiences how much they enjoyed visiting and wanted to return again.

Testament to hard work and dedication

The (almost) 6,500 tickets sold is testament to the hard work and dedication by the core Fringe team – who first started this event ten years ago – and their huge band of merry volunteers, who all help make it happen.

Box Office records smashed

Artistic Director, Jack Whitewood, told OnTheWight,

“What an amazing 10th Ventnor Fringe! The sun was out all week, and our biggest ever programme brought performers from all over the world to our little town. “Box office records where smashed, with nearly 6,500 tickets sold, on top of many attending free events and bars. It’s amazing to think this little project set up by a group of teenagers now doubles the population of the town!”

Dates for next year

Provisional dates for next year are 28th July to 2nd August 2020, which would once again be the week before Edinburgh Fringe opens.

Make sure you put it in your diaries so you won’t miss out.

See the Ventnor Fringe Festival Website for future updates. Follow them on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook.