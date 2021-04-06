Very rare and special willow sculpture maze created for Gift to Nature

If you have been to Golden Hill Country Park over the last couple of years, you may have been involved with, or seen, some of the great heritage work that has been going on there.

As part of the Golden Celebrations project led by the folk at Gift to Nature – the Isle of Wight’s local countryside management project – the site’s military heritage has been revealed and celebrated.

As this Heritage Lottery-funded project comes to its final stages, Gift to Nature has an amazing treat for you.

Incredible willow sculpture

Over the last two weeks Eddie Glew and his team at Blithfield Willow have been creating the most incredible willow sculpture / maze installation at Golden Hill Country Park.

Inspired by the hexagonal footprint of the original fort and using local willow coppiced from nearby Afton Marsh, this organic structure is not only visually striking, but it also invites investigation with twists and turns, lookouts and dens.

It is a delight for both children and adults alike and sure to become a favourite destination for outdoor excursions over the next few years.

Glew: Built from the Island for the Island

Eddie explains,

“The directional flow of the willow gives a sense of the sea as well as the look out points. The sculpture is there to investigate, hide, play and enjoy. “It’s tactile in nature and created like tree roots emerging from the land. Its heart is of the Island with the materials, mainly goat willow, being coppiced from several different sites around the Isle of Wight. “This was built from the Island for the Island.”

Three cheers to all involved

This is an amazing piece of work and well worth visiting this spring/summer.

Three cheers to the talented team at Blithfield Willow, as well as the Gift To Nature gang for commissioning the work.

Find out more about Gift to Nature and the great work they do on the Island by visiting their Website or Facebook Page.

Image: © Blithfield Willowcrafts