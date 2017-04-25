Warning of overnight closure for major Newport road

Gavin shares this latest news on behalf of Island Roads. Ed

Maintenance work to improve sections of Fairlee Road are due to take place overnight on Thursday 27th April between Binfield Corner and Fairlee Waste Water Treatment works.

The work, which is being carried out through the night, to minimise disruption on this busy route into Newport, will mean the closure of the road to through traffic between the hours of 7.30pm on 27th April and 6am on 28th April.

No vehicles on road

Local residents have been advised that, during this time, vehicular access will be restricted to ensure the works can be carried out safely and to ensure the materials used in the road treatment can be completed effectively.

Residents have also been asked to remove any vehicles from the carriageway in advance of these times in order that the work can be undertaken. Emergency services have been informed of the works and access for emergency vehicles will be maintained throughout the works.

Arrangements for essential access

Whilst residents have been asked to support the completion of the works by observing the road closure so that vehicle movement is limited and works can be completed quickly and safely, those requiring essential access during these times have been asked to make arrangements with the help desk at Island Roads by calling 01983 822440.

All other traffic will be required to follow the diversion in place via Staplers Road, Whiterails Road, Station Road, High Street (Wootton) and Lushington Hill.

A temporary measure

The work to improve the highway is a temporary measure to help maintain the road until it can be resurfaced as part of the ongoing programme to improve and upgrade the highway network across the Island. This will be a major scheme involving the rebuilding and resurfacing of the road. The project is being planned and full details of the scheme will be issued well in advance of work starting.

Kevin Burton, Network Manager said:

“This is an important route into Newport which carries large volumes of traffic and we therefore need to keep the road suitably maintained until we are able to carry out the resurfacing work to upgrade and improve this vital route. “By scheduling our work overnight, we hope to limit any disruption to drivers using this route and thank everyone in advance for their support whilst we complete this work.”

Bus services

Southern Vectis have been informed that the works are taking place and bus stops within the area of the road closure will not be in operation during this overnight period.

For bus information please visit Southern Vectis Website or by calling 01983 827000.

Image: daquellamanera under CC BY 2.0

