WATCH: Isle of Wight paramedics perform ’12 days of NHS Christmas’

12 days of christmas

As the Island starts to prepare for Christmas, spare a thought for all those who continue working over the festive period to help keep things running smoothly.

They include public transport staff, home carers, firefighters, hospital staff and many many, more.

Also working over Christmas and New Year will be Isle of Wight Ambulance Service staff.

’12 days of Christmas’
Paramedics, Paul and Stuart, have just released their this video below of their own rendition of ‘The 12 days of Christmas’.

YJC

Brilliant!

Vote Up00Vote Down
14, December 2018 5:24 pm
