WATCH: Isle of Wight paramedics perform ’12 days of NHS Christmas’

As the Island starts to prepare for Christmas, spare a thought for all those who continue working over the festive period to help keep things running smoothly.

They include public transport staff, home carers, firefighters, hospital staff and many many, more.

Also working over Christmas and New Year will be Isle of Wight Ambulance Service staff.

’12 days of Christmas’

Paramedics, Paul and Stuart, have just released their this video below of their own rendition of ‘The 12 days of Christmas’.

It acts as a novel reminder that many people have to continue working over the holidays, whilst the rest of us put our feet up in front of film and stuff our faces with nuts and chocolates