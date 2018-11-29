Wightlink Warriors back for another season of speedway in 2019

Rob shares this latest news on behalf of Island Speedway. Ed

Isle of Wight ‘Wightlink’ Warriors co-promoters Barry Bishop and Martin Widman emerged from the National League AGM to delight speedway supporters with the news that they had committed the award-winning Island side to another season of on-track action.

Seven-man side

In 2019 the ‘Wightlink’ Warriors will continue to take part in the National League, National Trophy and National League Knockout Cup competitions building a seven-man side to a new combined points total of 36. These team competitions will continue to be supported by Individual, Pairs and Handicap events which have been well received in the past.

With Eastbourne and Birmingham planning to step up a level to the Championship and with Buxton taking a year out, the National League will welcome back Cradley into full competition, whilst the Coventry outfit will be replaced by the Leicester Lion Cubs – and the door remains open for further applications from clubs until January.

Bishop: “Many positives”

Barry Bishop said,

“Martin and I attended the AGM yesterday and whilst we may have not got what we as a club would have preferred, I am pleased that as a League we have probably come away with a team building average which is both workable and one which we hope falls into line with the higher leagues. “Whilst it is heartbreaking for us all that Buxton will not be competing this year, there were many positives to come out of the meeting, including new teams and other innovative ideas for the league, more of which will follow.”

On with the planning

He went on to say,

“We now accelerate our planning for 2019 with a renewed spring in our step as we recruit our Warrior team, continue to develop the Wizards and build on the success of ‘My First Skid’.”

Image: © Ian Groves