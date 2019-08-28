New Managing Director for Isle of Wight Clinical Commissioning Group

This latest news in from the Isle of Wight CCG. Ed
The organisation that plans and buys NHS health services on the island has welcomed a new permanent Managing Director.
Alison Smith has taken on the senior leadership role for the NHS Isle of Wight Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG).
The right services for Island people a priority
Alison said:
“I am passionate about this role and the Island community.
“We all use and value health and care services and it is so important the work we do continues to make a difference to the community we serve.
“Our priority is to ensure we have the right services for Island people and to ensure we work closely together, not only within the CCG, but also with our partner organisations.”
Strategic-level experience
Alison brings vast experience at both operational and strategic levels in provider trusts and working across wider, system based leadership teams. This includes leading integration of pathways across community, acute, place based care and mental health services in Suffolk.
In addition she has led work to reduce length of stay for patients in acute care, working with community services and primary care to move patients closer to home.
Quality and performance improvement
In her last role as Chief Operating Officer for Mid Essex NHS Trust, Alison focussed on quality and performance improvement within the trust and across the wider system.
Now, as Managing Director for the CCG, Alison wants to build on partnership working with the Isle of Wight Council and Isle of Wight NHS Trust – as well as third sector and voluntary organisations – to deliver the best health and care service for Island residents.
Alison added:
“The aim of all three organisations is to work together for one important common purpose – and that’s to provide a high standard of care to patients.
“We know we are delivering this in some areas and we want to continue to provide that, but we also know there are areas we need to focus on and make improvements.
“The ultimate test of this will be measuring patient feedback, but also that of our staff and partners to ensure we are delivering the best services and support.
“Clearly this won’t happen overnight, but over the next few months we are focussed on delivering improvements in areas such as mental health and access to urgent and emergency care services.”
