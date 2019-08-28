New Managing Director for Isle of Wight Clinical Commissioning Group

This latest news in from the Isle of Wight CCG. Ed

The organisation that plans and buys NHS health services on the island has welcomed a new permanent Managing Director.

Alison Smith has taken on the senior leadership role for the NHS Isle of Wight Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG).

The right services for Island people a priority

Alison said:

“I am passionate about this role and the Island community. “We all use and value health and care services and it is so important the work we do continues to make a difference to the community we serve. “Our priority is to ensure we have the right services for Island people and to ensure we work closely together, not only within the CCG, but also with our partner organisations.”

Strategic-level experience

Alison brings vast experience at both operational and strategic levels in provider trusts and working across wider, system based leadership teams. This includes leading integration of pathways across community, acute, place based care and mental health services in Suffolk.

In addition she has led work to reduce length of stay for patients in acute care, working with community services and primary care to move patients closer to home.

Quality and performance improvement

In her last role as Chief Operating Officer for Mid Essex NHS Trust, Alison focussed on quality and performance improvement within the trust and across the wider system.

Now, as Managing Director for the CCG, Alison wants to build on partnership working with the Isle of Wight Council and Isle of Wight NHS Trust – as well as third sector and voluntary organisations – to deliver the best health and care service for Island residents.

Alison added: