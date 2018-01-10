Young Speedway Lions return to Smallbrook

Rob shares this latest news from Island Speedway. Ed

After the success of the 2017 Young Lions speedway training camp last February, under 21 boss Neil Vatcher has again organised a camp to be held at The Andrew Younie Smallbrook Stadium from 13th to 15th February 2018.

The camp will comprise two days on track with one day in the gym with both nutrition and mechanical advice included.

Worrall returns

GB World Cup rider and former Islander, Steve Worrall, will be back to pass on his speedway knowledge and he will be joined a personal trainer to supervise the gym sessions and advise on nutrition.

Neil Vatcher said,

“We had a terrific response from everyone involved in last year’s event and will be carrying this success in to this season’s camp. “Many of the riders who came last year displayed significant progress in 2017 and I know we can continue to develop British youngsters for the benefit of the sport going forward. My thanks go to the Isle of Wight promotion and their dedicated band of volunteers for helping to make the camp happen.”

Isle of Wight Co-Promoter added,

“We are delighted to help Neil come back with his Young Lions. He worked his young charges very hard last year and they clearly benefited as their on-track performances showed. “As always, we will extend our traditional warm welcome to the riders and supporters so that they go away feeling the time has been well spent in pleasant and comfortable surroundings. Warrior fans will, of course, be very welcome to attend and watch the riders go through their paces on track.”

