Cafe Scientifique: What is Evolution by Natural Selection?

Cafe Scientifique returns to Shanklin tonight (Monday 15th January) at 7pm.

This month’s speaker will be Dr Neil Gostling, a Senior Teaching Fellow from the department of Biological Sciences at Southampton University. Dr Gosling’s talk is ‘What is Evolution by Natural Selection?’

Award-winning biologist

Neil is an evolutionary-developmental biologist by training and a palaeontologist by research.

He has won a Faculty of Natural and Environmental Sciences Teaching Award and has been shortlisted for a Vice Chancellor Teaching Award.

Where and when

Cafe Scientifique talks take place in the Regency Suite above the Conservative Club, Palmerston Road, Shanklin, just off the High Street.

The nearest car parks are in Landguard Road and Orchardleigh Road, both only two or three minutes walk to the Conservative Club. Parking is free after 6pm.

As we have to pay a rent for the facilities, we have to ask for a donation of at least £3 on the door to make sure we cover all our expenses. i.e. the rent, cost of speakers’ travel expenses and a meal, plus overnight accommodation if needed.

