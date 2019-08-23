70 per cent chance of South East heat wave this weekend: IWC issue warning

The Isle of Wight council share this latest news. Ed

Islanders are being reminded to take care in the warmer weather this bank holiday weekend.

There is a 70 per cent chance of heatwave conditions between 6pm on Saturday and 9am on Tuesday in the South East, according to Public Health England which has issued a ‘level two’ warning.

Heatwaves can be dangerous

The Heat Health Watch Service acts as an early warning system ahead of periods of high temperatures, which may affect people’s health. Heatwaves can be dangerous, especially for the very young or very old or those with chronic disease.

Forecasts for the Island are currently showing temperatures in the low to mid 20s during the day and around the mid-teens during the night over this period.

Bryant: Important to protect yourself

Simon Bryant, acting director of public health at the Isle of Wight Council, said:

“Weather like this is something many people look forward to every year and go out and enjoy. “But it’s worth remembering that sunny spells can pose health risks for some people. “It’s important to protect yourself from too much sun or heat, to carry water when travelling and to think of those, such as young children or older people, who may feel the heat more acutely than others.”

Advice during a heatwave

Public Health England has recommended shading or covering windows exposed to direct sunlight and turning off lights or electrical items that are not in use to stay as cool as possible.

The top ways for staying safe when the heat arrives are to:

look out for others, especially older people, young children and babies and those with underlying health conditions;

close curtains on rooms that face the sun to keep indoor spaces cooler and remember it may be cooler outdoors than indoors;

drink plenty of fluids and avoid excess alcohol;

never leave anyone in a closed, parked vehicle, especially infants, young children or animals;

try to keep out of the sun between 11am to 3pm;

take care and follow local safety advice, if you are going into the water to cool down;

walk in the shade, apply sunscreen and wear a hat, if you have to go out in the heat;

avoid physical exertion in the hottest parts of the day;

wear light, loose fitting cotton clothes; and

make sure you take water with you, if you are travelling.

Mr Bryant added:

“Much of the advice on beating the heat is common sense. But before the hot weather arrives, it is a really good time to think about what you can do to protect yourself and your family and friends from heat. “For some people, such as older people, those with underlying health conditions and those with young children, the summer heat can bring real health risks. “That’s why we’re urging everyone to keep an eye on those you know who may be at risk this summer. If you’re able, ask if your friends, family or neighbours need any support.”

Advice on how to reduce the risk either for yourself or somebody you know can be obtained from NHS Choices at www.nhs.uk/summerhealth, NHS 111 or from your local chemist.

Image: number7cloud under CC BY 2.0