8-year-old Isle of Wight skateboarder featured in new female skateboarding zine

Isle of Wight’s Martha Eggleton, the youngest member of the Wight Trash skateboarding team, features in the very first issue of new national female skateboarding zine, Plank.

Women and girls have been involved in skateboarding for decades, but it’s not uncommon for skate mags to only offer the occasional feature on female skateboarders. That makes it even more fantastic to see an entire printed zine dedicated to female skateboarders of all ages.

The zine, produced by Laura Harris, has included three great shots of eight-year-old Martha, including one as a double page spread.

Martha with issue one of Plank Zine

Uber-talented Olympic hopefuls

11-year-old Sky Brown, hoping to representing GB at the Tokyo Olympics next year, was named earlier this year as part of Great Britain’s skateboarding team.

Sky will need to pass qualifying stages first, but watching videos of her in action, you can see where Martha may get her motivation from.

Who knows, perhaps in a few years Martha could be representing GB at future Olympics.

Martha is the first skateboarder to be included in the Isle of Wight council’s Talented Athlete Scheme, and has received fantastic support from Wightlink.

Martha with issue one of Plank Zine

Injury repairing well

Back in April OnTheWight reported that Martha had broken her leg in five places whilst at a skatepark on the mainland. After sticking to the prescribed rest, it wasn’t long before she was strong enough to get back on the board and has ever since been building up to being able to perform the even more tricks than before.

Her mum, Heather, reports that Martha’s leg is getting stronger and actually because of all the extra training she’s been doing, both legs are stronger than ever.

She’ll be back at Southampton General Hospital in November, when she’ll be put on the list to have the steel rod removed from her bone.

Check out this short video of recent action.

Regular updates

You can stay up to date with Martha’s progress by following her on Instagram, where she regularly posts photos and videos.

For more on Plank Zine head to Facebook where we’ll be keeping an eye out for news of the second issue.