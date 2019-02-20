Achievements of ‘Teen Fire Fit’ group celebrated at Ryde Academy

The council share this latest news, Ed

Isle of Wight teenagers have been teaming up with firefighters to find out about the benefits of physical activity, nutrition and healthy eating.

The second group to take part in a six-week ‘Teen Fire Fit’ course had a special passing out parade at their school, Ryde Academy, last week.

The course is for students aged 12 and 13, nominated for reasons including being disengaged with physical activity or having a long-term medical condition or low self-confidence.

Improving teenagers’ standard of life

The initiative is run by the Island’s fire and rescue service – and is designed to improve the teenagers’ standard of life across their education, exercise and social environment.

Each session included activities unique to the fire service, plus learning about healthy eating and practical cooking.

Webb: The students worked really hard

Tracey Webb, community safety delivery manager for the fire and rescue service, said:

“We feel we are uniquely placed at the centre of local communities to engage with younger people. “We can use our professional reputation to encourage participation from those who often don’t feel confident enough to join other groups or health programmes. “Support from parents is paramount to the success of this programme and the students worked really hard over the six weeks to get the maximum benefit.”

Wright: Teenagers should be extremely proud

Lead instructor on the course, watch manager Kelvin Wright, said:

“The difference between the students from the first week to the sixth was amazing. “Their levels of engagement and self-belief in their own abilities has led to them coming together as a team, while achieving individual goals. “They should be extremely proud.”

Ballard: Grateful to the fire service

Ryde Academy principal Joy Ballard was impressed by the students’ commitment to the course.

She said: