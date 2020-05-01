All Council workers offered Coronavirus testing by Government

Robert Jenrick, Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government, has today written to councils across the country to let them know that council workers can be testing for Coronavirus (Covid-19).

In the letter, dated 1st May he said,

“You are all doing so much to support your communities through the Coronavirus pandemic and I want to thank you again for your outstanding effort.

“What you do is critical to our national response to the pandemic.

“From supporting vulnerable people, distributing financial relief to struggling businesses and ensuring rubbish and recycling is collected, to keeping schools open for the children of key workers and getting rough sleepers off our streets to protect them from the virus.

“I also want you and your families to be supported.

“Last week Coronavirus testing was extended to include council workers, so that if you have symptoms of the virus you can now be tested along with other essential workers.

“This also includes members of your household who may be showing symptoms.

“If you need to book a test you can book online. And your employers can also refer you for testing by contactingportalservicedesk@dhsc.gov.uk.

“You will have the option of booking an appointment slot at one of our drive through sites or can ask to receive a home testing kit if you cannot travel.

“Thank you again for all your work.”

