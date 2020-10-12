Another slight rise in people testing positive for Coronavirus on the Isle of Wight

Since Saturday (10th October) the number of positive Coronavirus (Covid-19) tests on the Isle of Wight has increased by seven, bringing the cumulative total to 506, a rate per 100,000 population of 356.9.

The latest R number for the South East remains at 1.2-1.4. The latest R number for the UK is 1.2-1.5.

Public Health Isle of Wight say the Island is too small an area to get a realistic number, as you need a larger population to understand spread in the community (more here).

Only get tested on the Island

Residents with the specific Covid-19 symptoms should request a test – but if you are told to travel to mainland, ignore that and try again later to ensure you are tested on the Isle of Wight.

The main symptoms of Coronavirus are:

a high temperature – this means you feel hot to touch on your chest or back (you do not need to measure your temperature)

a new, continuous cough – this means coughing a lot for more than an hour, or 3 or more coughing episodes in 24 hours (if you usually have a cough, it may be worse than usual)

a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste – this means you’ve noticed you cannot smell or taste anything, or things smell or taste different to normal

Most people with Coronavirus have at least one of these symptoms. Book via the NHS.

Image: Marco Verch under CC BY 2.0