Call for supermarkets to support ‘love food, hate waste’ campaign

Great news this week Denmark has cut its food waste by over a quarter just through 1 woman, Selina Juul.

She challenged supermarket chain Rema 1000 to put single item prices on its quality items such as bananas, for example, would be tabled “I’m single” in a bid to tackle food waste rather than the bulk buy or BOGOF – buy one get one free mentality that is strongly promoted throughout Britain – this alone has helped people buy only what they need and it has worked food waste in Denmark is down by 25% (see her TEDTalk video below).

Our challenge to Island supermarkets and independents is to look at innovative methods to reduce food waste full stop and where there is food waste, please look for good regulated methods for getting it re-used properly.

Love food, hate waste

Such as Aspire’s ‘love food, hate waste’ campaign that saw the local charity safely collect and redistribute over 2,080 boxes of food from Island supermarkets and independent shops, that’s more than 50 tonnes of food that has been saved from landfill and redistributed.

The majority of food collected gets shared with people in need, distributed to other charities and it’s even re-purposed into yummy cakes and soups.

There is a food stand that often has to get restocked several times each day, depending on when food is made available.

Call for support

So Aspire are looking for more supermarkets to join their ‘love food – hate waste’ campaign.

Any supermarkets or independent shops that want to explore how they can get involved please get in touch with Heath Monaghan or the food waste team at Aspire on 716020.

Aspire are also able to support other charities who could make use of food, please do get in contact to see if we can help.

