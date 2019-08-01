Award-winning photographer Giles Clarke’s exhibition, screening, talk and Q&A takes place this Friday

This Friday night (2nd August) head to Quay Arts in Newport for what promises to be a fascinating evening with world-renowned reportage photographer, Giles Clarke.

The now-New York City-based photojournalist with Getty Images Reportage grew up on the Isle of Wight and has returned for a show of his outstanding award-winning photography.

Exhibition, film screening and in conversation

The major exhibition opens in The West Gallery and there’ll also be a screening of a short film.

Giles will then be in conversation with long-time friend, Paul Armfield.

Angola Prison Rodeo © Giles Clarke

You’ll be able to hear more how Giles clocked up travel to over 30 countries in 2016 when he was invited to join UN Secretary General, Ban Ki-Moon during his final year in office travelling the world.

His coverage of the Yemeni conflict has won him many awards (he’s picked up 22 awards in the last four years alone), his reportage of ‘cancer alley’ in Baton Rouge is hard-hitting and his study of gang cages in El Salvador is fascinating.

As well as hearing the stories, you’ll be able to ask questions.

Where and when

The event takes place at Quay Arts in Newport on Friday 2nd August from 8pm.

Tickets are £5 each / £3 Students. Book now to secure your seat.

Haiti Waste in Time Project © Giles Clark

The Selected Stories exhibition in The West Gallery opens on Friday 2nd August and runs until 14th September.

In conversation with OTW

We met up with Giles in June to talk about his career journey after leaving the Isle of Wight and heading to Berlin in the late 1980s.

It was a fascinating conversation which covered many situations which relate to the exhibition, so have a listen before you visit.

Images © Giles Clark