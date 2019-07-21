Podcast: Giles Clarke, award-winning photojournalist returns home to show his stunning award-winning work on the Isle of Wight

Earlier in the year, OnTheWight were lucky enough to spend a couple of hours with an hugely-talented export of the Isle of Wight, the world-renowned award-winning reportage photographer, Giles Clarke.

Take a quick dive into Giles Clarke’s portfolio and you’ll understand just why this now-New York City-based photojournalist with Getty Images Reportage has won a whopping 22 awards in the last four years alone.

From Isle of Wight to New York and beyond

Over a couple of pints of lime and soda, we sat down with Giles in a pub in Cowes on a Sunday morning to hear more about his journey as a lad growing up on the farm that hosted the 1970 Isle of Wight Festival, through living in Berlin in the 80s, to becoming a highly sought-after reportage photographer who travels and exhibits in the many corners of the world.

Port-au-Prince wasteland, Haiti © Giles Clarke

Passion and drive

As conversations usually tend to go, it shot off into many directions, but we got a great sense of Giles’ pride about growing up on the Isle of Wight and all the wonderful things Island-life offered, and still does, when he returns.

A salt flats crystal hunter in Salar de Uyuni, southern Bolivia © Giles Clarke

Shining through the conversation is his passion and drive for telling the stories, through photography, that might not be told elsewhere.

Hard-hitting reportage

Giles clocked up travel to over 30 countries in 2016 when he was invited to join UN Secretary General, Ban Ki-Moon during his final year in office travelling the world.

His coverage of the Yemeni conflict has won him many awards, his reportage of ‘cancer alley’ in Baton Rouge is hard-hitting and his study of gang cages in El Salvador is fascinating.

Listen

Excuse the background noise of the hustle and bustle of the bar (and sometimes the unfortunate banging of the door). Our thanks to the staff at Pier View, Cowes for their assistance and understanding.

Simon Perry in conversation with Giles Clarke

Louisiana State Penitentiary Rodeo © Giles Clarke

Find out more

On Friday 2 August (8pm) you can hear directly from the photographer when he gives a talk, short film screening and Q&A session. He’ll be in conversation with long-time friend, Paul Armfield.

Salar de Uyuni, southern Bolivia © Giles Clarke

The Selected Stories exhibition opens on Friday 2nd August and runs until 14th September.

Image: © Giles Clarke