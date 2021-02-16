John Ackroyd’s funeral today: Read people’s fond memories and future plans to commemorate him

The funeral service for the late John Ackroyd (aka Ackers) takes place on the Isle of Wight today (Tuesday).

An inspirational innovator and free thinker, after a long illness John passed away peacefully on 25th January, just a few days short of his 84th birthday.

An incredible life

John’s family tell News OnTheWight that he remained sociable and enjoyed the banter and camaraderie with those around him up until the last weeks.

He never expected to live so long, as many of his family members died at quite a young age, but he had such a full life in every way.

Some of your memories

John was responsible for so many innovations and news of his passing resulted in an outpouring of condolences and memories. Below we share just a few of those left on our Facebook page for those who may not have seen them.

One of the greats. I was privileged to have worked with him on several occasions. Charming, humble and great company at all times. RIP Ackers. James Morton

What sad news…. Rest in Peace John. With the fondest of memories 🕯x Fay Allen

So sad to hear, a very special man. I had the honour of working for him as an apprentice in the Design Office at Cushion Craft in the 1960s. Peter Wilson

A true gentleman and a great engineer. RIP, old friend. Chris Cameron- Mouat

Very sorry to hear this. I was lucky enough to spend a little bit of time sailing with him a few years ago and he really was a lovely man. Tim Sheppard

So sad to hear this. I really enjoyed his stories, a remarkable man. I even bought his book. Last of the few in engineering terms. RIP. Steve Reading

We at the Wight Aviation Museum will be creating a display about this very talented man after the lockdown is over. Colin Kurek

Around 1960 he and I both owned Alvis cars and lived in the Strand in Ryde. One evening coming back from The Ship in Seaview his girl friend fell out of my Alvis Silver Eagle on St John’s Hill, fortunately only slightly bruised, but scarey. Neville Hill

IoW hero, someone that actually achieved something but was still humble and bullsh*t free. Dave Butchers

A fine engineer, and very engaging company!often worked for my Pa, long after his initial gig on the cushion craft, generally in between doing interesting things! Ballon gondola’s, jet cars etc fine guy to lunch with. What a fantastic life he lead, glad to have known him. RN Pergrine Fitzgerald

Some people you would like to live forever. What a Gentleman. Sorry to hear this. Jan Brading

A celebration of John’s work at Vectis Hall

Today also reminds us of the Motion that Cllr Michael Lilley, the Mayor of Ryde, presented to the Town Council in 2018 when he secured the Freedom of Ryde for John Ackroyd.

Cllr Lilley has consistently championed the recognition of John’s contribution to the world of design and engineering and tells News OnTheWight he will not be forgotten in Ryde. He said,

“Ryde Town Council has recently bought Vectis Hall in Ryde so it can be renovated and brought back to community use. My idea, subject to support from John’s family, is to find a permanent home to celebrate John’s work. “Vectis Hall was at one time a science museum and I thought that was poignant and perhaps a suitable home for John’s wonderful archive of work for future generations to be inspired by. Plus John was a great dancer and went to many a dance there.”

Hope, innovation, invention and creativity

Reflecting on the motion that went to Ryde Town council in 2018, Cllr Lilley added,

“Reading the words of the motion again in the early hours of the morning, Lockdown, I realise how relevant they are and the importance of what John’s work represents. “His work represents hope, innovation, invention, creativity, thinking out of the box, and looking for solutions to what at the moment seems unsurmountable. “We need to think like John as we face the reality of a post-Covid future.”

© Moza Ackroyd

Freedom of Ryde

The 2018 motion for the Freedom of Ryde for John Ackroyd read:

That Ryde Town Council bestow on Ryde resident, John Ackroyd, the Freedom of Ryde for his lifelong contribution to engineering and invention that has benefited the economy of the Town through prestige and job creation for over 60 years. This award is in recognition of the importance to the Town that there is a need of high skilled jobs for local citizens and recognises Ryde as an important birthplace of ideas that have contributed to 20th century advancement in engineering and design in car manufacturing, rocket science, marine engineering and aviation and contributing to 21st Century further advancement. This award coincides with the National Year of Engineering 2018 and the Town’s regeneration and vision to see the creation of high skilled jobs and innovation. John started as a 16 year old apprentice in 1953 at Saunders Roe and went onto be an internationally recognised inventor, engineer and designer which provides an excellent model for encouragement of Ryde school children to think of a future in science and engineering. This award celebrates all those residents who make things, design, innovate, create and invent. It celebrates the rich mixture of film makers, artists, writers, designers and inventors that make Ryde their home John has lived in Ryde since 1957 after coming to Isle of Wight in 1953 as a 16 year old Apprentice at Saunders Roe. He has lived in Holly Tree Close since 1986. His contribution to the Town as a resident has been as a world renowned engineer and designer who represents the pioneering engineering and innovation heritage of Ryde and the Isle of Wight. He was the lead designer and engineer throughout the 1950s to 2000s within teams of skilled Island engineers that were at the foremost of world leading innovation from rockets, to aeroplanes to jet/rocket powered cars to electric cars to Hovercraft. He represents the non-glamour workers behind Richard Noble’s World record breaking Thrust car to Richard Branson’s record breaking balloons. John was the designer who led teams of Islanders including many Ryde residents who made these great and historic inventions. At a time when electric cars are going to become the norm in 21st Century it is important to remember that Isle of Wight Enfield Cars were producing electrics in the 1960s. Ryde celebrates everyday the coming and going of the Hovercraft. John represents the engineers behind these great world renowned inventions.

Find out more

If you want to learn more about John Ackroyd, visit Isle of Wight Hidden Heroes, as well as The Ackroyd Collection, a Website produced by Wootton Bridge Historical.

Image: © Moza Ackroyd