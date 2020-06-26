Isle of Wight councillor makes complaint after being kept in the dark over closure of arterial road

The Isle of Wight councillor for East Cowes, Karl Love, has submitted a formal complaint for being left in the dark about the closure of York Avenue for roadworks.

In an email to Cllr Ian Ward, the Cabinet member for Transport and Infrastructure, Cllr Love said,

“I’m a bit put out that York Ave East Cowes has been closed without any discussion with me at all. “This is an important arterial road and the disruption which is caused to my residents is significant.”

The project to rebuild and resurface part of York Avenue at East Cowes began yesterday (Thursday).

Promised connection of Saunders Way and Kings Road

Cllr Love went on to add,

“For almost 14 years my residents have been promised the connection of Saunders Way and Kings Road, which could have acted as an important relief road during this work, if it had been completed. “I am being bombarded by complaints and wonder why you would have given permission for this work to take place at such short notice, without informing the local members of Whippingham and East Cowes prior to its commencement.”

Cllr Love goes on to ask who gave permission for the closure to take place during the road works and why he and Cllr Stephen Hendry were left in the dark.

Image: © Google Maps/Streetview