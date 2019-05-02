Cross-party call for Isle of Wight council to declare a Climate Emergency

The Independent Green councillor for Ryde East, Michael Lilley has confirmed to OnTheWight that he plans to bring the Climate Emergency debate back to county hall.

Yesterday (Wednesday) MPs joined local authorities and universities around the country to approve a motion to declare an environment and climate emergency.

You can read the Following the October 2018 IPCC Report on the impacts of global warming of 1.5 °C above pre-industrial levels, many local authorities, universities and now the UK Parliament have declared a Climate Emergency.The report states the world only has 12 years to limit global warming or the consequences for the planet will be impossible to tackle. Those declaring a Climate Emergency commit to becoming becoming carbon-neutral by 2030.A range of methods are being explored such as sustainable house building, electric car hubs and car-free days.You can read the IPCC report in full on their Website The UK Government’s target (prior to 1st May 2019 vote) was to reduce carbon emissions by 80% (compared to 1990 levels) by 2050.

Motion delayed until July

Cllr Lilley has been working with Conservative councillor, Steve Hastings, on the wording of the motion which calls on the Isle of Wight council to commit to urgent action to reduce carbon emissions on the Island.

Due to the European Elections and purdah rules, the motion won’t be heard until July.

Seeking cross-party support

Cllr Lilley told OnTheWight,

“Our aim is to get cross party support and consensus on the issue. Both of us, even from different political spectrums do believe in the adverse affects of climate change and the need to declare a climate emergency on the Island. “I will be proposing the motion and Steve will be seconding it. “

Consulting with experts

Cllrs Lilley and Hastings will be using the time between now and the full council meeting in July to consult further with a range of local groups about positive ways to tackle local and national issues regarding the environment and climate change.

Cllr Lilley finished by saying,

“The Isle of Wight is fortunate to have so much environmental expertise to tap into regarding this urgent and lifechanging issue.”



The rise of Extinction Rebellion

In January over 200 Islanders marched through the streets of Newport to deliver a letter from the Isle of Wight branch of Extinction Rebellion to council leader Dave Stewart, calling on the council to declare a Climate Emergency.

In the next full council meeting when he was asked whether the Isle of Wight council would commit to becoming

carbon neutral by 2030, the leader replied by talking about air quality, leaving those looking on baffled.

IWC refuse to declare Climate Emergency

When Extinction Rebellion took the streets again in March (picking up another 100 residents, organisers say), they confirmed they’d still not received a response from the council leader.

A week later the IWC stated they would not declare a Climate Emergency due to ‘other priorities’.

Leader: ‘Climate extinction, emergency everything’ is ‘un-evidenced’

At the March Scrutiny Committee, Leader of the Isle of Wight council, Dave Stewart, said he’s “done some research” on the IPCC special climate emergency report, but believes the ‘climate extinction, emergency everything’ position is “un-evidenced”.

Read more about the The IPCC (The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change) is a United Nations body for assessing the science related to climate change.Created in 1988 by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) and the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), the objective of the IPCC is to provide governments at all levels with scientific information that they can use to develop climate policies. IPCC reports are also a key input into international climate change negotiations.The IPCC is an organization of governments that are members of the United Nations or WMO. The IPCC currently has 195 members.Read more about the IPCC on their Website

March through Newport

This Saturday (4th May) Islanders concerned about the effects of climate change will take to the streets again to show their support for the Extinction Rebellion movement.

Those wishing to take part or find out more should meet in St Thomas’s Square, Newport from 12.30pm.

Image: © Chris Jones