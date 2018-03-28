Dave Stewart seeks to restrict opposition Councillors from speaking to IWC partners

Jonathan shares this latest release on behalf of the Group of Island Independent Councillors. OnTheWight has had sight of the email and has written to Dave Stewart for his response to the points made below. Ed

Serious concerns have been expressed by Island Independent Councillors following the revelation that Conservative Leader of the Isle of Wight council, Cllr Dave Stewart, has recently emailed County Councillors telling them that they are not allowed to speak to stakeholders and providers of services about Council policy.

The email, sent on Monday, states:

“Recent events have revealed that some non-administration members have been meeting with partners to discuss council policy and activity on the basis of being in a ‘shadow role’ “This is misleading for partners and causing undue waste of partners time when they are focussed on essential joint working with the council via officers and cabinet members “Can I ask that Members who are not of the administration consult with the relevant cabinet member before arranging such meetings to avoid either misleading or duplicating work and undermining council policy.”

Lack of accountability

This follows on from the Conservative Group on the Isle of Wight Council voting to accept Councillor Stewart’s proposal that Councillors should not be allowed to ask questions of portfolio holders at Council Meetings, disposing of Cabinet Member public reports at Full Council Meetings and reducing the number of Full Council meetings.

Concerns have also been raised for some time that responses from the Corporate Management Team have been difficult to obtain when questions and issues have been raised by non administration Councillors.

Restrict Councillors from doing their job

In each case these are blatant attempts to restrict the ability of Councillors to do their job, representing their residents, and removes the opportunity for giving information to residents, organisations and businesses whilst also hampering the work of alternative views and proposals on which acceptable and accurate alternatives to the present Conservative policies could be provided.

Together these moves indicate a further shutting down of access to democracy and an attempt by the current Council Leadership to restrict power and the ability to engage with businesses and other organisations to a small group of Conservative Councillors acting as a closed shop.

Conservatives displaying “Double standards and contradictions”

A spokesperson for the Island Independent Group at County Hall said,

“We are witnessing the failure of Conservatism on our Island. Huge service cuts, huge council tax increases and huge service charge increases are being delivered to our residents, many who are the most vulnerable in our community. “On top of this, these attempts to run the Council outside of democratic process and in contradiction to constitutional and legal means has dangerous and severe repercussions for our Island. “The Island Independents will not refrain from doing what is best for our Island and will resist any such actions from failing Conservatives to curtail their lawful and elected responsibilities. “It’s clear that Conservatives wanted the council run in a certain way whilst in opposition and in a completely different way when running the Council. Our electorate will see right through this charade. “For example, when the Conservatives were in opposition, they met with the Leader of Hampshire to discuss devolution. Now when in power they would seek to bar other Councillors from having such meetings. The double standards and contradictions are very much evident and on display.”

“Desperation tactics” of Conservative administration

The Island Independent spokesperson went on to say,

“What delicious irony that Dave Stewart carried out the very actions he is now seeking to prevent when he met with the Leader of Hampshire and many others during his time as Opposition Leader, derailing attempts by the then Independent Council administration to seek significant additional funding from Government at the time. “Desperation tactics spring to mind by Conservatives who appear devoid of any plans to solve the financial crisis other than to continue cutting services and increasing Council taxes.”

Image: tobifirestone under CC BY 2.0

