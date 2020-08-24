Deadline extended for Government’s business grant applications

Eligible Island businesses have been given a short extended period to provide details so the Isle of Wight Council can process payments for them under two key government grant schemes.

Since the Small Business Grant Fund and the Retail, Hospitality and Leisure Fund were launched back in April, a total of 4,201 Island businesses have received £47.875 million in grant funding under the two schemes.

Deadline extended

Now the deadline for eligible businesses to submit their details for payment has been extended to Friday 28th August via an online form. It was previously Wednesday 19th August.

The government has also extended the deadline for the last payments to be made to 30th September.

The extension follows representations from local councils to the government.

A further 361 Island businesses have received £2.949 million in grants under an additional local discretionary scheme, which closed in June on the Island.

News shared by the Isle of Wight council press office. Ed

Image: Images Money under CC BY 2.0